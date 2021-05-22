A New Type of Biochemical That Could Be in All Life on Earth Found By Researchers
The heavenly wreck of molecules that make up living things is so incredible, biologists have ignored an entire class of them – so far. This missed piece of biochemistry is neither extraordinary nor slippery; it’s just no one had thought to look for it beforehand. “This is an amazing exposure of an absolutely new class of biomolecules,” said Stanford biochemist Carolyn Bertozzi. “It’s really a bombshell considering the way that the exposure suggests that there are biomolecular pathways in the cell that are absolutely dark to us.”theubj.com