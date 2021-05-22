Fighting Fraud Post-Pandemic: What Every CEO Should Know
Recent headlines tell a hopeful tale: With a few exceptions, COVID-19 seems to be on the run in the U.S. Hospitalizations are down, states are opening their doors, and, after months of uncertainty, consumer confidence is through the roof. This is a recipe for a return to economic prosperity, and for many businesses, it arrived just in time. But the receding pandemic tide could reveal a mess for businesses, including evidence of fraud.ceoworld.biz