newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black Luxe: How Black Women Are Living the High Life

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack women have long been fashion icons. From rocking classic Afros in the 1970s to bamboo earrings of the 1990s, Black women have shown and proved why their creativity in fashion is both coveted and unmatched. However, luxury and Blackness have not always been synonymous. Access to high-end brands and financial ineptness help keep Black communities shut out of experiencing the finer things in life. For some Black women, it stops with them.

michiganchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black People#Luxe#Fashion Brands#Fashion Industry#Black Beauty#Luxury Fashion#Black Communities#Skin Color#American Fashion#Pexels Black#Blackness#African American#Chanel#The Black Mirror Project#Millennial Women#Iconic Fashion Spreads#Fashion Icons#Earrings#Fashion Supermodels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
PhotographyPosted by
Upworthy

Stunning photoshoot celebrates plus-size Asian women and shows mainstream media what they're missing

Fashion has for the longest time been exclusive to those who fit one particular mold of body size and even race. But over time, there has been a push for diversification to represent more types of people. Having not seen anything but the token person of color to get diversity brownie points in ad campaigns, body confidence coach and author, Michelle Elman, decided to take matters into her own hands. While she had noticed the inclusion of size, she saw that there was no diversity in race. So teaming up with photographer Linda Blacker, she decided to organize a photoshoot of her own to show how things were done.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Kenneth L. Hardin: Black women’s lives matter, too

In the aftermath of the hollow victory of the George Floyd murder trial and another police killing of a Black man in Elizabeth City, all I could think about was the 2Pac song “Dear Mama.”. Even when I cupped both hands over my ears and tried to drown out all...
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Black Hair Experience Exhibit Is a Nostalgic Celebration for Black Women

If, as a Black woman, you’ve ever dreamed of your reliving your childhood hair experiences, then The Black Hair Experience exhibit is for you. When it comes to weekend activities, Instagrammable pop-up museums are all the rage these days because of the fun photo ops, but this exhibit is not one of those. Yes, it's fun and also a space for cute photos, but it's also more than that: It's a celebration of joy for Black women as well as a nostalgic experience.
Minoritiesraidertimes.com

Exploring the role of Black women in the Regency

Beginning March 25, Jane Austen & Co. at the University of North Carolina has put on a series of virtual Zoom events detailing the lives of Black women in the regency era and their portrayal in the media of the time. “Race & The Regency” has hosted various speakers discussing topics spanning from the modern “Bridgerton” to classic “Pride & Prejudice.” The Raider Times recently attended one of their free Zoom virtual events, headed by speaker Gretchen Gerzina.
Minoritiespraisedc.com

5 Black Women Who Made History This Year

As we’re getting ready for Urban One Honors Vice airing Sunday, May 16th with the theme of “Women Leading The Change” we’re excited for all of the honorees and performances! The power women hold is indescribable! Below are 5 of the many women who have changed the game and made history during the year of 2021. Of course, we’re only halfway through the year so we have no doubt there will be many more doing the same! Looking to the future to women like Jennifer McClellan who could become the Nation’s First Black Woman Governor as she continues to rise in Virginia’s race.
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

Style With Soul: How the World’s Most Iconic Black Women Singers Expressed Themselves Through Fashion

As a child, one book in our Afrocentric family library cast a particular magnetism upon me. It was A Zora Neale Hurston Reader, edited by Alice Walker; the 1979 Feminist Press edition with the wraparound cover. On the front stood Hurston, rocking a severe dark coat, a pink beret upon which a floating feather was mysteriously pinned, and a broad smile underneath the first half of the title, I Love Myself When I Am Laughing.
MinoritiesVanity Fair

How Run the World Captures the Joy of Black Women Dressing Up

If you’re looking for a model for your post-pandemic lifestyle, it’s hard to do better than the new Starz series Run the World—about four Black girlfriends bonded together by their love for both each other and great, effortless fashion. The show follows a recipe we’ve seen since the ’90s, from Living Single to Sex and the City to Girlfriends: Fashion isn’t necessarily the main focus, but viewers still walk away from each episode feeling inspired to recreate a particular character’s style.
Minoritiescurlynikki.com

Black Women Relationships: Who Was Your First Crush?

At the recommendation of a few Twitter users who weren’t even talking to me, I decided to read Farrah Rochon’s The Boyfriend Project. It’s a book about Samiah Brooks, one of the few Black women in the tech field, who meets a man at work just as she’s sworn off dating to focus on herself.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
MinoritiesHyperallergic

Lucid Tributes to Black Life

Today, activists are utilizing an ancient form of Arabic to bypass social media censors, a new book by Thomas Rinaldi delves into the fascinating history of design patents, and archaeologists are burying ancient mosaics as an unusual but effective method of conservation. Patented by Thomas Rinaldi is an illustrated journey...
Minoritiesimdb.com

Rachel Lindsay Says The Bachelorette Cast Black Men Who "Didn't Date Black Women"

Rachel Lindsay continues to shine more light on her Bachelorette experience. The 36-year-old attorney, who made history as the first-ever Black lead in The Bachelor franchise in 2017, recently opened up about the ABC dating show's diversity issues both on and off camera. On Monday, May 17, Rachel appeared on Ziwe Fumudoh's new variety series on Showtime, in which the host wanted to know if The Bachelorette alum ever faced backlash for choosing Bryan Abasolo, who is now her husband, in the end. "All three of the Black Bachelors and Bachelorettes have ended up with partners who are not of color," Ziwe noted, referencing Rachel, as well as Tayshia...
Minoritieslibertywingspan.com

Life as a first generation American-born Black child

As a first generation American-born Black child, it’s safe to say that my life experiences definitely differ from that of a second or fifth generation. My mother immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana in the late 80’s, a few years before she gave birth to my older brother, Jeff, with family in tow, and needless to say, that has definitely altered how I would be raised.
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

Black Girls Do Bike Creates Community For Black Women Through Cycling

According to the Sierra Club, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a surge in biking. Well, Black Girls Do Bike, the Pennsylvania- based nonprofit with chapters nationwide, has long been a comfortable space where lady cyclists can support, advise, organize meet-ups/rides, and promote skill-sharing, while supporting a community of women of color who share a passion for cycling. In fact, Black Girls Do Bike encourages individuals who are passionate about introducing the joy of cycling to women and girls of color, in addition to all women, to consider heading a chapter in their location.
Books & LiteratureWyoming Tribune Eagle

It's "about time" we had a book like "Dear Black Girl"

There’s some mail for you. And it’s not the e-variety, either; it was brought by a human, carried down the street and left at your home. It’s in an envelope with a stamp, and the good news is that it isn’t a bill. It’s a letter for you, and as in the book “Dear Black Girl” by Tamara Winfrey Harris, the note will likely be important.
Minoritiestheundefeated.com

The digital archives of Black life are transforming how we document our history

The Undefeated turned 5 this week and is marking the occasion with a series of essays looking at the last five years in Black America. For the last five years or so, there’s been an uptick in professional and grassroots digital archiving rooted in the tradition of subversive and alternative history preservation. Centuries ago, millions of Black people kept their family history alive by collecting personal belongings, important papers and journal entries between Bible pages during slavery. Using the Bible as a private family archive was a form of technology, and Black people relied on ingenuity to maintain their dignity, and to catalog and document their existence with limited resources. Imagine now, Black people using Instagram and Twitter like they once did the Bible.
Minoritiesnuevoculture.com

Six Black Muslim women on their special Eid looks

Eid might look pretty different again this year, but one thing remains constant: Muslim women do not fail to impress with their outfits. A scroll through social media during Eid-ul-Fitr is like catching up with the hottest Met Gala looks the morning after the first Monday in May, as those coming together to celebrate the end of Ramadan slip into their specially curated ensembles.
Minoritiesrimonthly.com

Omoge Cosmetics Embodies Representation For Black Men and Women

For twenty-four-year-old Blessing Mariah Gbemisola, trips to cosmetic stores were not a walk in the park. Finding the perfect foundation shade or brow pencil for her skin was like searching for a needle in a haystack, and large companies that do carry her shade put dents in her wallet. These inconsistencies inspired her to create her own brand to ensure no one else felt excluded.
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

Allies Conversation Reflection: Myths That Endanger Black Women

Bernadine Waller, MA '10, is a New York state-licensed therapist, an adjunct faculty member in the School of Social Work and is the associate director of experiential learning for the Center for Career and Professional Development. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Allies Conversation, co-led by Margaret Lally, associate Dean of...