Black Luxe: How Black Women Are Living the High Life

Fashion has for the longest time been exclusive to those who fit one particular mold of body size and even race. But over time, there has been a push for diversification to represent more types of people. Having not seen anything but the token person of color to get diversity brownie points in ad campaigns, body confidence coach and author, Michelle Elman, decided to take matters into her own hands. While she had noticed the inclusion of size, she saw that there was no diversity in race. So teaming up with photographer Linda Blacker, she decided to organize a photoshoot of her own to show how things were done.