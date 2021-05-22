Black Luxe: How Black Women Are Living the High Life
Black women have long been fashion icons. From rocking classic Afros in the 1970s to bamboo earrings of the 1990s, Black women have shown and proved why their creativity in fashion is both coveted and unmatched. However, luxury and Blackness have not always been synonymous. Access to high-end brands and financial ineptness help keep Black communities shut out of experiencing the finer things in life. For some Black women, it stops with them.michiganchronicle.com