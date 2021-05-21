2266 Woodland Trace – Batesville

— A 23-year-old Huntington man is facing charges following a crash Wednesday afternoon at the corner of East Pearl Street and Eastern Avenue in Batesville. Police say Thomas Richard Morgan Bowman was driving north on Eastern and failed to stop at the stop sign, then drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Randal S. Meyer of Batesville. Bowman was injured and treated at Margaret Mary Health. As a result of the investigation, Bowman was charged with Driving While Suspended-Prior and Disregarding a Stop Sign. Toxicology results are also pending in the investigation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Sergeant Chris Smith with the Batesville Police Department investigated the accident. He was assisted at the scene by Detective Jamie Straber, the Batesville Fire Department, and Batesville EMS.