2266 Woodland Trace – Batesville

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Air care was called to both crashes on Sunday. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in Ripley County over the weekend. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 200 West on Sunday around 1:00 a.m. Deputies say Justin...
Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
— The search continues for a Ripley County Soil and Water Conservation District trailer, which was reported stolen two weeks ago. The trailer is a top-brand 12-foot black utility trailer with a wood floor, two fold-down rear ramps, white rims, and a broken driver’s side taillight. The vehicle has municipality license plates. Anyone with information about where the trailer could be is asked to call the Ripley County Soil and Water Conservation District at (812) 689-6410, Extension 3 or local law enforcement.
Mikah Joan Powers entered into this world and passed away only 21 days later, on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, St. Vincent. The daughter of Sydney Smith and Charles Powers, both of Greensburg, Indiana, was born on April 19, 2021 in Indianapolis. There will be a...
The goal of the grant is to provide youths with the financial resources needed to enact the change within the county. (Batesville, Ind.) - Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/.
The fundraising goal must be met by July 7 to ensure a matching grant. (Batesville, Ind.) – Batesville residents could soon have a new skatepark, if a crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal. The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy is partnering with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation to...
— A 23-year-old Huntington man is facing charges following a crash Wednesday afternoon at the corner of East Pearl Street and Eastern Avenue in Batesville. Police say Thomas Richard Morgan Bowman was driving north on Eastern and failed to stop at the stop sign, then drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Randal S. Meyer of Batesville. Bowman was injured and treated at Margaret Mary Health. As a result of the investigation, Bowman was charged with Driving While Suspended-Prior and Disregarding a Stop Sign. Toxicology results are also pending in the investigation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Sergeant Chris Smith with the Batesville Police Department investigated the accident. He was assisted at the scene by Detective Jamie Straber, the Batesville Fire Department, and Batesville EMS.
Oldenburg Academy OASIS Inaugural Golf Outing will be on Friday, June 25th, at the Hillcrest Country Club-Batesville with the Shotgun start at 1 PM. Registration begins at Noon. Entry fee $100 per person or $400 per team which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, food on the course, three drink...
RUSHVILLE – Batesville's boys track team won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship meet Tuesday at Rushville, while the girls were runners-up. The boys pulled out a victory by edging ahead of East Central by 5.33 points. The meet was back and forth all night, with Franklin County also in the hunt, but it was the Bulldogs who brought home the championship.
BATESVILLE – Batesville residents will soon have a new skatepark if a crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by July 7. If successful, the project led by Batesville Parks and Recreation will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
Madison boys golf had an impressive showing in the Batesville Invitational on Saturday, placing second out of 12 teams in the event held at the Hillcrest Country Club. Madison shot a 340, just six stroke below winner New Palestine’s 334, and a best ball score of 69, one behind New Pal. Senior Luke Ommen also placed third overall with an 80, four strokes back of Mount Vernon’s Sam McWilliams and two back of New Pal’s Matt Barada.
Batesville, IN — The National Day of Prayer service was held at Liberty Park in Batesville on May 6. Area clergymembers led those in attendance in prayer. A light dinner was held before the service, in which Ecumenical Religious Leaders said prayers for our nation, community, family, and friends. Pictured...
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An old building at a park in Batesville, Indiana, has been renovated to become an ice cream shop and its employees are hard at work learning valuable life skills. Officials with Liberty Park in Batesville posted on Facebook in March 2020 introducing the concept saying workers were...
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is making plans for its Annual Meeting on June 8 at Liberty Park Pavilion from 5 until 8 pm. The theme is “Together We Thrive – Taking Care of Business.” The chamber presents awards each year to people and organizations at the event. This year’s Distinguished Service Award winner is Ripley County Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Streator; the Volunteer of the Year is an organization: the Batesville Area Resource Center; the Educator of the Year is Oldenburg Academy Assistant Principal Jonathan Maple, and the Organization of the year is Margaret Mary Health. Visitwww.batesvillein.us or call 812-934-3101 for more details.
Indiana State Police now believe they have identified the body of a man found dead Tuesday morning in a rural area of Ripley County just west of Osgood. Investigators at the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post reached out to the public earlier this week for help in identifying the man based on an overall description — a white male in his 30s or early 40s, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard — as well as a photo of tattoos on his upper right arm.