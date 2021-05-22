newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

By Canadian Press
bradfordtoday.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.

www.bradfordtoday.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Southern Provinces#Health Canada#Pharmacies#Adolescents#Oxford Astrazeneca#Covax#Nova Scotia Nova Scotia#The Health Department#Quebecers#Ontarians#The Canadian Press#Columbia Families#Southern Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine Supplies#Vaccine Eligibility#Covid 19 Infections#Immunizations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
KidsSmirs Interior News

B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

The province’s top doctor believes that B.C. can get a first dose of COVID vaccine into the arms of everyone ages 12 and up by the end of June. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province is looking at how to integrate 12 to 16 year olds into B.C.’s vaccination program after Health Canada approved Pfizer for that age group Wednesday (May 5) morning.
Pharmaceuticalshealthing.ca

5 things to know about the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed a fourth COVID-19 vaccine — made by Johnson & Johnson — would be available soon in British Columbia. With a first shipment expected to be distributed shortly, here’s some things to know about the vaccine. MORE THAN JUST BABY SHAMPOO. Johnson...
Public Healthtoronto.com

Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario may shorten interval between vaccine doses as more supply expected; Province opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to hot-spot residents 18 and older

Toronto residents enjoy the sunny weather Saturday on a closed stretch of Lakeshore Ave. for ActiveTO. - Andrew Francis Wallace / Toronto Star. The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. Web links to longer stories if available. 8:48 p.m.: When getting vaccines into as many arms...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver COVID-19 hot zones are an experiment that didn’t work, British Columbia health officials said Thursday. Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which was meant to reach as many residents as quickly as possible but resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated.
Public HealthAlaska Highway News

All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time

VICTORIA — British Columbia's provincial health officer says COVID-19 measures will eventually be loosened across the province at the same time despite lower transmission rates in some regions, but case numbers and hospitalizations are still too high to consider changes. Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that two previous attempts last...
Healthmycoastnow.com

Province reports first case of AstraZeneca-related blood clot in B.C.

B.C.’s COVID-19 curve is ever-so-slowly bending down. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since mid-April, and the province’s seven-day rolling average is 695 cases, the lowest number since March 25th. All this is encouraging news for provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. “It shows that what we are doing here...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Province Ditching The COVID-19 Colours

It looks like the province is doing away with the colour-coded COVID-19 framework. Reports Tuesday indicate that both government and health officials are working on a new plan, which according to Health Minister Christine Elliott will be released ‘very soon’. The framework was put in place back in November during...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: What if the public were in charge of B.C.'s COVID response?

As the pandemic wears on, we’ve all become armchair pundits, offering our opinions, criticisms and commentary on absolutely every way the pandemic has been/is being/will be managed. British Columbians’ favourite topic to poke holes in is Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health orders restricting social interactions and business operations. In fact,...
Worldraleighnews.net

Covid-19: Gauteng increases number of vaccination sites

The Gauteng provincial government has announced they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites. Public vaccination sites have increased from 28 to 63 sites spread across the five regions in Gauteng. According to the province, a total of 40 028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health...
Retailmountainviewtoday.ca

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):. British Columbia recorded 974 new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend amid a decline in virus-related hospitalizations. The province also reported 12 new deaths linked to COVID-19. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say...
Public Healthipolitics.ca

Provinces say they can get 2 doses to 75% of Canadians by August

If Ottawa and the provinces hold up their ends of the bargain, Canada’s vaccine rollout could be completed by August, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s latest survey of the provinces’ and territories’ capacity to administer shots. As of Wednesday, just under 22 million COVID vaccine doses had...