Restriction reminders for camping this weekend

By Shannon Dueck
portageonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have got camping on the schedule for this May long weekend, you are being reminded that there are some pretty tight restrictions in place. The province would like to remind the public that anyone heading to provincial parks, campgrounds or cottages should continue to practise social distancing and follow the fundamentals of safety for COVID-19. This is especially important in public areas such as campgrounds, trails, beaches, playgrounds, washrooms and shower buildings.

