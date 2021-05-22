newsbreak-logo
ILLENIUM Announces TRILOGY Show at Brand New Las Vegas Stadium

By Sam Vickrey
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILLENIUM curates “Trilogy,” a 3 hour show containing 3 sets for each one of his albums “Ashes,” “Awake,” and “Ascend.” Trilogy is set to happen at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 3rd only giving fans a few months to stir up travel plans. We’re assuming these dates were a result of ILLENIUM’s busy plans this fall with his Weekend at Red Rocks and his very own curated event Ember Shores. Reportedly this is the first concert to take place at the state of the art new stadium.

