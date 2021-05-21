newsbreak-logo
Manitoba adding critical care beds

By Portage Online News
portageonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of rising ICU admissions, Manitoba has increased its number of critical care beds. Lanette Siragusa with Shared Health says there are now 140 beds, which is nearly double the pre-COVID-19 baseline capacity. She notes a hybrid unit will be activated over the long weekend at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to support stable COVID-19 patients in a combined pediatric and adult medical ICU.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manitoba#Care Hospitals#Personal Care#Medical Care#Acute Care#Health Care#Shared Health#Critical Care Beds#Icu Beds#Ontario Hospitals#Stable Covid 19 Patients#Rising Icu Admissions#Surgical Procedures#Ventilators#Winnipeg#Unit#Surgery#Outbreaks
