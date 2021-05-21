Manitoba adding critical care beds

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CorVent Medical, a private medtech company focused on developing versatile, lifesaving ventilators for critical care, announced that it has received CE Mark approval and is ready to launch commercial use of its RESPOND-19™ Ventilator in Europe. The novel system is designed for easy-to-use, flexible expansion of critical care ventilation capacity to allow hospitals to improve treatment of critically ill patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Optimized for day-to-day clinical use and overflow ventilation needs, the system provides invasive and non-invasive respiratory support at a lower cost of ownership without the traditional requirements for costly service or maintenance plans. In support of the company's continued commercial growth, CorVent has appointed seasoned medtech financial executive, Travis Murphy, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).