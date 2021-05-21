newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

Report of a suspicious person leads to seizure of meth

By Portage Online News
portageonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortage la Prairie RCMP recently apprehended a suspicious suspect and located suspected meth during a police search. Police say mounties received a report about a suspicious individual at the end of 10th Street NW on May 14, at around 7 p.m. RCMP say officers attended and discovered a 43-year-old from...

