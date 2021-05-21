Report of a suspicious person leads to seizure of meth

Traffic stop leads to narcotics seizure believed to be distributed throughout the Campti, North Natchitoches Parish area. According to a Task Force official, on 5/13/2021, Agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force assigned to the Criminal Patrol Unit observed a red Chevrolet Suburban parked against the flow of traffic on Lake Drive in Campti, LA. There was a passenger, later identified as, Fredrick Hall, 19, in the front passenger seat but no driver. After making contact with the vehicle, the driver, identified as Timothy Moore, 39, approached the scene. Upon contact with both subjects, Agents immediately noticed a bag of suspected marijuana in the middle console of the vehicle. Agents asked Hall and Moore if there was any other illegal items inside the vehicle, Hall advised Agents that he had a firearm under his leg. Both Hall and Moore were detained due to the ongoing investigation.