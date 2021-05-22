Tomorrowland Reveals Around The World Line-Up

There are few artists who are able to straddle the line between the mainstream, and the underground. One artist who does this perfectly in my opinion is Duke Dumont. In 2020, we saw the U.K.-Based DJ/record producer drop what could be described as his best work to date – his debut album, Duality. He followed this up later in the year with a remix album, featuring some of dance music’s best & brightest in Duality Remixed. Now, Duke seems to be changing directions, opting instead to return to his FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY series. Today, we bring you Duke Dumont’s FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY PT. 7.