Tomorrowland Reveals Around The World Line-Up

By Juan Carlos Gonzalez
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Tomorrowland might celebrate a physical edition this year, its second edition of Around The World will definitely take place, and the full line-up is now available!. Tomorrowland will offer a new edition of the digital festival “Around the World”. This massive online event will return to bring dance music lovers from across the globe together once again. After a huge success with its debut last year, organizers are bringing the two-day event back. This celebration will welcome everyone without any complications or boundaries. This new adventure in Pāpiliōnem will take place on Friday, July 16 & Saturday, July 17.

www.edmtunes.com
