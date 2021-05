The Wautoma softball team won 7-2 versus the visiting Wisconsin Dells Chiefs in Conference action last Tuesday. Dells opened the scoring in the first inning as Jones hit a two-out triple and scored on next batter Gray’s reaching on an error. Wautoma responded with one of their own to knot it up 1-1 thanks to an Ava Stahl lead-off walk, Bailey Blader-Lucht sac bunt followed by a Bri Handel RBI single. The score remained tied till the bottom of the fourth as the Hornets powered for six runs to make it 7-1.