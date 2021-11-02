Detroit Lions schedule: Winless at the bye

Detroit Lions schedule this week

The Detroit Lions have a Week 9 bye.

Detroit Lions schedule predictions, roster outlook

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in Week 12.

Sportsnaut predicts the Lions will end the season with a 2-15 record.

All our predictions are based on the Lions keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Jared Goff

RB – D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams

WR – Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown (rookie), Trinity Benson

TE – T.J. Hockenson, Darren Fells

Defense – Lions not ranked in top 20 this week

Week 1 — Detroit Lions lost 41-33 at home against the San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers -7.5 Moneyline: Lions +300; 49ers -400

Lions +300; 49ers -400 Sportsnaut prediction : 49ers 34, Lions 13

The Detroit Lions stayed with San Francisco for about one quarter Sunday before the inferior team gave in and found itself down 38-10 in the third quarter. Even then, Dan Campbell’s squad showed a ton of grit to pull within 41-33 in the final minutes . If nothing else, this shows that the culture might have changed in Detroit.

Week 2 — Detroit Lions lost 35-17 on the road against the Green Bay Packers

When: Monday, September 20 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, September 20 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN Spread: Packers -11.0

Packers -11.0 Moneyline: Lions +450; Packers -650

Lions +450; Packers -650 Over/under: 48.5

48.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 35, Lions 23

Detroit actually led at halftime by the score of 17-14. Unfortunately, it could not repeat the strong second-half showing we saw in the season opener against San Francisco. At the very least, this team seems to be more competitive than in previous years.

Week 3 — Detroit Lions lose to Baltimore Ravens, 19-17

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Ravens -8.0

Ravens -8.0 Moneyline: Lions +310; Ravens -400

Lions +310; Ravens -400 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 35, Lions 13

Credit to the Detroit Lions for putting up a much better fight than anyone expected. Dan Campbell came a historic bounce away from his first win as a full-time head coach. We’ll see if Detroit uses this momentum to surprise the Bears in Week 4.

Week 4 — Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears, 24-14

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Bears -3.0

Bears -3.0 Moneyline: Lions +140; Bears -170

Lions +140; Bears -170 Over/under: 42.5

42.5 Week 4 prediction: Bears 27, Lions 23

Just some horrible stuff from Jared Goff and Co. early on in Week 4. Goff lost two fumbles, leading to the Chicago Bears going up 14-0 at the half. This was some sort of regression on the part of Dan Campbell’s squad after showing competitiveness early in his first season with the organization.

Week 5 — Detroit Lions lose to Minnesota Vikings, 19-17

When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Vikings -10.0

Vikings -10.0 Moneyline: Lions +36-; Vikings -45-

Lions +36-; Vikings -45- Over/under: 49.0

49.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 21

It really looked like Detroit would earn its first win of the Dan Campbell era in Week 5. The team forced a Vikings fumble late in the fourth, scored a touchdown and took the lead on a two-point conversion late in the final stanza. Unfortunately, its defense could not stop Kirk Cousins and Co. Minnesota drove down 46 yards with under 40 seconds remaining for the game-winning field goal.

Week 6 — Detroit Lions lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11

When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Moneyline: Lions +160; Bengals -190

Lions +160; Bengals -190 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 34, Lions 20

Now 0-6 on the season, Detroit has actually regressed over the past few weeks after playing competitive football to start Dan Campbell’s tenure. That came to a head Week 6 at home against Cincinnati. The Lions found themselves down 34-3 before a garbage-time touchdown. Their defense was disastrous. Jared Goff continues to prove he’s not the answer. Even in the midst of a lost season, Detroit needs to show something moving forward. That didn’t happen in Week 6.

Week 7: Detroit Lions lose to the Los Angeles Rams, 28-19

When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Rams 16.5

Rams 16.5 Moneyline: Lions +800; Rams -1400

Lions +800; Rams -1400 Over/under: 50.5

50.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 41, Lions 10

Detroit actually held a two-point lead against the Rams heading into the fourth quarter in Week 7. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Rams to pull off what would have been the biggest upset in the NFL in years. Even then, we love the competitive nature of this talent-stricken squad under first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Week 8 — Detroit Lions lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, 44-6

When: Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Moneyline: Lions +145; Eagles -175

Lions +145; Eagles -175 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 30, Eagles 23

Welp. About that whole Lions have been competitive under Dan Campbell thing. It has now not been the case for three weeks with Detroit being outscored by a combined margin of 106-36. This loss was particularly ugly for the Lions. That included Philadelphia rushing for a resounding 236 yards and four touchdowns. Ouch.

Detroit Lions schedule predictions

Week 10 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time TV Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM FOX

The Detroit Lions might be a very good team in a few years, but this is a season their fans won’t want to witness for the most part. While getting pressure won’t be easy against Detroit’s offensive line, there isn’t a real threat at wide receiver. That’ll be the difference against Pittsburgh.

Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 27, Lions 17

Week 11 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Time TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

Detroit just does not have anywhere near the firepower on offense to go up against Cleveland’s stout defense. While injuries on the Browns might limit them offensively, that’ll be the difference in this one.

Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 27, Lions 10

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 — vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving)

Date Time TV Thursday, Nov. 25 12:30 PM FOX

This is one game that the Lions should be able to stay competitive in, especially given Justin Fields’ struggles in Chicago. Look for a holiday treat for the home fans who brave bad football during Thanksgiving.

Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 24, Bears 20

Week 13 — vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

It’s pretty well-known that the Lions have a bottom-five roster. They’d need an unfathomable amount of young players to rise to the occasion in order to have a chance at being competitive in most late-season games. That won’t be the case Week 13 against Minnesota.

Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 30, Lions 20

Week 14 — @ Denver Broncos

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

Yet another game that should at least be competitive for the Lions, I still have a hard time believing that their offense will be able to do much against Denver’s elite-level offense.

Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 28, Lions 13

Week 15 — vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Detroit coming out on top against a talented Cardinals squad? Something has to be wrong with that prediction, right? Yup. We’re not crazy. Kyler Murray and Co. will have a field day here.

Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 35, Lions 13

Week 16 — @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

This is a game that the Lions should at least be competitive in. Atlanta’s lackluster secondary could be a boon for Jared Goff . That’s until we realize the new quarterback doesn’t have any real weapons to throw to. It’s going to hamper Dan Campbell’s squad throughout the entire 2021 season. New general manager Brad Holmes did not do him a solid in that regard.

Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 31, Lions 24

Week 17 — @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

As tough as it’ll be for Jared Goff to succeed as the Lions’ new quarterback, it’ll be doubly tough to do so against the Seahawks. Goff has faced many times before, but under far more favorable circumstances as a member of the Rams. This has blowout written all over it.

Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 35, Lions 14

Nov 11, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves after the Green Bay Packers 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 18 — vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

The Lions have had their issues against Green Bay in recent years, losing each of their past four games against their division rivals. The gap between these two teams suggests that trend will continue unless Green Bay is resting its starters.

Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 23, Packers 17

Detroit Lions projected record: 2-15

