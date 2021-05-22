newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ Fan-Fav Gianni DeCenzo Teases Season 4 Will Be ‘Worth the Wait’

By Scott Fishman
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGianni DeCenzo is a star on the rise thanks to the popularity of Cobra Kai on Netflix. After recurring in season 1 as the unassuming nerd Demetri, he graduated to series regular on The Karate Kid series. The character, often the victim of high school bullies, has gained the confidence over time to stand up for himself.

www.tvinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Yasmine
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Bullies#Camera#Movie Magic#Film Star#Binary Brothers#Karate#Blossom#Things#Rehearsals#Opposite Sides#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Is Newest Selection to 2021 Paley Front Row Series

Today, the Paley Center for Media announced the newest selection to its 2021 Paley Front Row presented by Citi series: Cobra Kai. This behind-the-scenes look at the hit Netflix series will feature the cast and creative team, including Ralph Macchio (“Daniel LaRusso”), William Zabka (“Johnny Lawrence”), Xolo Maridueña (“Miguel Diaz”), Mary Mouser (“Samantha LaRusso”), Courtney Henggeler (“Courtney LaRusso”), as well as executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The event will be moderated by Senior Produce of Collider, Perri Nemiroff.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Cast Tease What to Expect From Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew recently wrapped production. But what can fans expect from the upcoming season of The Karate Kid series? The cast and executive producers of Cobra Kai appeared on a virtual panel discussion called Paley Front Row Presented by Citi: Cobra Kai and revealed what they can tease from Season 4.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

This Miguel Fan Theory from Cobra Kai is a Head Scratcher

When you think about it, there hasn’t been a lot of thought given to Miguel’s dad throughout the Cobra Kai series since all that anyone really knows is that he and his mother had to get away from the guy and they left Ecuador to do it. For a lot of fans that kind of narrows down who Miguel’s father could be, but the thing is that folks are already thinking that Terry Silver might have something to do with Tory as well. But there’s also been a rumor that maybe Julie Pierce is Tory’s mother since we’ve never really seen her either, but it would be seriously creepy if Silver turned out to be the father of both Miguel and Tory, but it would be one hell of a twist. Getting back to the subject at hand though it’s been mentioned that while Silver is a possibility to be Miguel’s father, even if he would have been a bit older when meeting Miguel’s mother, it would be kind of convenient, to say the least. But what if another person from the Karate Kid movies ended up being his father? What if Mike Barnes was said to be Miguel’s dad? That’s quite a leap of faith to take since Mike would have had to travel to Ecuador at some point and perhaps keep up his bad-boy image by doing all kinds of dirt as he eventually ended up becoming a full-fledged criminal. It’s definitely out there as far as theories go, but it’s not impossible. But a lot of people are wondering if there might be another individual that might come into play eventually, someone that has no history with the Karate Kid movies and could possibly inject a bit of new blood into the series that isn’t based on the past. It would definitely be a new idea at least.
MoviesGeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Box Set Release From Mondo Records

Cobra Kai is partnering with Mondo to bring you the most badass vinyl box set around. The three-record set has three distinct separate themes with music featured in the first three seasons of the series from series composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. The set also comes with new artwork from Matt Ryan Tobin and liner notes from composers Birenberg and Robinson, as well as star of the franchise Ralph Macchio, and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Cobra Kai Season 4 Looks to Deliver Same Recipe for Different Taste

With Cobra Kai having recently wrapped production of its upcoming fourth season, speculation over the show’s escalating onscreen tensions is high amongst its growing legion of fans. However, the cast and crew of the Netflix-migrated series seemingly have black belts in the art of keeping an airtight lid on plot details and cast additions that could even give Marvel Studios a run for its substantial money. While the show’s creators were characteristically mum on Season 4 in a recent sit-down, they did offer intriguing thoughts on their successful creative mindset.
TV SeriesCollider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teased By Creators: "We Want To Keep Providing The Dopamine That Generates That Good Feeling"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai.]. If Seasons 1 through 3 are any indication, we’ve got a lot to look forward to in Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg kicked things off strong with Season 1, but they’ve also consistently upped the stakes, scope and nostalgic good vibes with every new episode.
TV SeriesPopculture

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Tease Potential Guest Stars for Season 4

Season 4 on Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew wrapped production earlier this month. And while the cast from the last three seasons will return, are fans going to be treated with some surprise appearances? Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and teased possible guest stars for the new season.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: release date confirmed for 2021?

In the Karate Kid franchise, a phrase we hear often is”Cobra Kai Never Die.” Plus it feels like Cobra Kai, that the 34-years-later sequel series that was a hit on YouTube Premium and has become an even more gigantic hit since landing Netflix this past summer, has adapted that same mentality. Season 3 of this reboot smash is streaming today, and with an enjoyable storyline that culminates in an epic finale, it’s never too early to begin thinking about Season 4. Andwell, we have some great information: Season 4 is already very much in the functions.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai EP Says Season 4 Will Be Bigger Than Ever Before

Cobra Kai has been a major hit for Netflix since making the jump from YouTube, with its most recent third season clocking up acclaim from critics and subscribers. A fourth block of episodes is expected to premiere in late 2021, and there are reportedly plans to keep the series going for at least another year beyond that. The producers of Cobra Kai have now provided a glimpse into the direction the program will go when it returns, and are promising to increase the scale of the action.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Supergirl Fans Are In For A Long Wait For Final Episodes

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Fear Knot." Read at your own risk!. The Superfriends managed to save Kara from the Phantom Zone in Supergirl's Season 6 spring finale, but it's almost like they left the fans in her place. While Kara is officially back with her sister Alex and the rest of her friends, anyone eager to see what happens next has a long wait ahead of them.
TV SeriesGamespot

Cobra Kai Creators Want To Keep Delivering The Good Feelings To Fans

Netflix's Cobra Kai recently wrapped production on Season 4, and the upcoming batch of episodes will keep the good times going, according to the show's creators. Warning, there are spoilers for Season 3 below. Talking to Collider, co-creator Josh Heald said that they will keep delivering those "good feelings" fans...
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Cobra Kai Renewed For Season 4

Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are teasing a Much bigger season 4. Set thirty-four years following Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the 1984 All Valley Tournament showcased in The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai is now a massive hit for Netflix following the streaming service scooped up the comparatively obscure series from YouTube Premium.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

Netflix Teases The Fourth Season Of ‘Elite’

Netflix is planning to return with a strong run of new shows in June. The streaming platform is set to unveil a new season of Too Hot To Handle along with Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart. Not to mention, All American is preparing to move its latest season from CW to the streaming platform. Adding to their new slate of programming, Elite is set to return for a fourth season. In preparation for the show’s return, Netflix has unloaded a new teaser.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cobra Kai Creators Promise Huge Plans for Season 4

The return of Cobra Kai is probably closer than you think. The third season of the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series was released on Netflix on New Year's Day, and the streamer has already completed production on Season 4. There's no release date for the fourth season, but it looks to be the show's biggest yet, as it will begin with Daniel and Johnny teaming up to fight on the same side for the very first time, preparing their students for the next All-Valley Tournament.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Star William Zabka Reflects on Original "Karate Kid" Casting

To say Johnny Lawrence is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of role for Cobra Kai star William Zabka, would be an understatement. The actor reflected on how he started with the franchise with Entertainment Weekly on their Awardist podcast on what led to his original casting for the teenage rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the martial arts classic The Karate Kid. "The 18-year-old me is kicking himself on a beach somewhere," Zabka said. "It's so unbelievable."