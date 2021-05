The Portville football team wanted to make a statement so bright that Colt Matz could see it from his hospital room in Buffalo. The Panthers wore orange socks — the color of the leukemia awareness ribbon — in support of the 10-year-old Portville boy. Matz was recently diagnosed and began treatment for leukemia at Oishei Children's Hospital. The football team’s other visible gesture came in the form of two numbers, 45, in bright orange helmet decals, in reference to the youngster’s “Colt 45” nickname.