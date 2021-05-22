Overcoming Depression Using Behavioral Activation Therapy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Psychiatric nurse practitioner, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, is changing the landscape for mental health care by launching her own proprietary mobile app and online course programs featuring a unique care model, The Mentally STRONG Method, as the foundation. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month and June being PTSD Awareness Month, the launch of the Mentally STRONG online courses comes during a relevant time. Currently available for download on iOS and Android devices, the premium features of the mobile application are set to launch in June of 2021 which will include robust digital resources using The Mentally STRONG Method, a cognitive behavioral formula that can be used as a self-empowering program with the guidance of a professional.