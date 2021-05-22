newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Overcoming Depression Using Behavioral Activation Therapy

By Swarnakshi Sharma
calmsage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interventional method of psychotherapy, Behavioral Activation or BA aims at helping people stop doing activities that feed their depression or anxiety and engage in activities that they once enjoyed doing. When I was struggling with my depression, I would sleep until noon, eat, and would go back to sleep....

www.calmsage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Therapy#Family Therapy#Clinical Depression#Anxiety#Depression Symptoms#Emotional Stress#Cbt#Overcoming Symptoms#Behavioral Activities#Commitment Therapy#Positive Behaviors#Psychotherapy#Positive Activities#Emotional Numbness#Rumination#Depressed People#Inactivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthwomenworking.com

7 Root Causes Of Depression Not To Ignore

Depression is a common but serious mood disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It causes severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think, and handle daily activities. There are different reasons as to what may cause the development of depression. Here are seven root causes of depression that you should be aware of.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Does Depression Change Your Vision?

Major depression is associated with biological changes in the brain that influence various functions, including vision. According to new research, visual contrast suppression is reduced in depression. Though more research is needed, visual tests may one day provide a quick and simple way to detect depression. Depressed people view the...
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

Navy Nurse Creates Community Online and Care App Addressing Overcoming Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, and Resolving Conflicts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Psychiatric nurse practitioner, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, is changing the landscape for mental health care by launching her own proprietary mobile app and online course programs featuring a unique care model, The Mentally STRONG Method, as the foundation. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month and June being PTSD Awareness Month, the launch of the Mentally STRONG online courses comes during a relevant time. Currently available for download on iOS and Android devices, the premium features of the mobile application are set to launch in June of 2021 which will include robust digital resources using The Mentally STRONG Method, a cognitive behavioral formula that can be used as a self-empowering program with the guidance of a professional.
Mental HealthBikeRadar

Psychedelics and depression

Https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000w7bq/the-psychedelic-drug-trial?xtor=CS8-1000-[Homepage_Sidebar]-[Sport_Homepage_Sidebar]-[Sport_Homepage_Sidebar]-[PS_IPLAYER~N~m000w7bq~P_ThePsychedelicDrugTrial]. I have stayed at a resort in Jamaica who block a week or two out each year to host retreats serving magic mushrooms to help people with depression. The resort owners were really positive about it as a form of therapy. I don't really know much about depression beyond...
Mental Healthhcplive.com

Response to Esketamine Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Practical experience regarding the timing and response to intranasal esketamine therapy for treatment-resistant depression. Steven Levine, MD: All 3 of you have experience prescribing intranasal esketamine in a carefully screened population for an appropriate patient under careful medical conditions, so this question is for any of you. What is typical? How quickly do you tend to see improvements in depressive symptoms for these patients when they do respond?
Mental HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Pandemic was a sleep thief; cognitive behavior therapy can help

As the coronavirus pandemic seized the world over the past 14 months, sleep became elusive for many. According to a meta-analysis by the Journal of Clinical Sleep and Medicine, roughly 40% of the global population had trouble sleeping in 2020. The pandemic delivered a perfect recipe for insomnia: Stress, anxiety,...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What is Existential Depression?

“What’s the meaning of human existence?” you wonder. “What’s my life’s purpose? What’s the whole point?” And then, a feeling of uneasiness and despair takes over you. Is this what they call an existential crisis? Or is it, perhaps, existential depression?. What is existential depression?. Existential depression is not a...
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

Coping With Dravet Syndrome

Living with Dravet syndrome involves many considerations that can affect day-to-day life. There are emotional, physical, and social issues that can arise due to this condition. A multidisciplinary medical team can help with providing direction, treatment, and referrals to appropriate services. The condition also affects families, who will need support...
Mental HealthNewswise

Maintain Your Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing During Covid Pandemic

“We see more patients presenting with stress-related symptoms stemming from fears of going outside and/or of COVID-19 infection and deep concern about recently reported traumatic events like shootings and acts of violence. Stress can manifest in the body as loss of sleep or frequent waking in the night, abdominal pain, diarrhea, heart racing, racing thoughts, dizziness, sweating or unexplained fear of certain situations. Fearful episodes can be triggered by daily, seemingly routine tasks, such as visiting the grocery store.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How Long Does Depression Last?

If you’re living with depression, you might wonder how long your symptoms will last and if they will go away on their own. Because every person’s experience with the condition is different, there is no average duration for depression symptoms. In other words, how long depression lasts depends on a...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Top 4 Tips That Will Help You to Overcome Mental Illness Stigma

Mental illness stigma is a condition that can affect anyone. Whether you’re experiencing mental health problems or love someone who does, the effects of mental illness stigma are horrible. Although Mental illness is hard to cure, the mental illness stigma is much harder as you won’t feel energetic to reach family and friends. Without their support, the effects of the condition will be worsened over time.
Mental Healthgreensboro.com

Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The alarm goes off and you greet the morning with sleepless eyes. Your world is closing in, leaving you somewhere between sad, irritable and tense. You do not have the energy for the things that you normally do. Your mind is occupied with feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or guilt. You are hungry but cannot eat. And for some, suicide crosses the mind as a viable option.
Stamford, NYNews 12

Stamford doctor offers ketamine infusion therapy for pain, depression

Dr. Vincent Carlesi, of Stamford, is offering in-office ketamine infusion for the treatment of pain and depression. Carlesi of Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York told News 12 that ketamine has traditionally been used as anesthesia. But the pain management specialist says the drug is now given intravenously to...
Mental HealthKATU.com

Behavioral health expert discusses the importance of mental health

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of mental health. “To put things in perspective here in Oregon, about 40% of adults have experienced anxiety or depression because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Hossam Mahmoud. Dr. Mahmoud says it’s always important to talk about mental health throughout the year. But,...
Mental Healthwgnradio.com

Long term behavioral health implications – Teen depression and anxiety

Episode three of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while the Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi, LCSW, CADC and the Rosecrance Unit Coordinator Sanda Knezevic, CADC join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the correlation between mental health and substance abuse among teens and young adults and how Rosecrance can help.
KidsThrive Global

Redirecting Bad Behaviors

When children reach preschool age, their interactions with one another allow them to encourage good or wanted behaviors. At the same time, there are negative or bad behaviors that will also surface. One of the most effective ways of dealing with these behaviors is through redirecting them with positive activities. Here are a few ways you can do that with your preschooler.
Mental HealthTahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: Depression, social anxiety, what is the correlation?

Depression and social anxiety are two of the most prevalent mental health disorders in the U.S. About 6.8% of the American population is affected by social anxiety, and about 6.7% of adults experience major depression every year. Many of the men and women who struggle with social anxiety develop extreme...
Mental HealthPsyPost

Researchers use face and eye movement tracking to detect heightened symptoms of depression with 79% accuracy

New research published in Psychological Medicine suggests that face and eye movement tracking may offer a reliable and inexpensive method of screening for depression. The tracking data detected heightened symptoms of depression with an accuracy approaching clinical significance. Major depressive disorder (MDD) is often tricky to diagnose because symptom severity...