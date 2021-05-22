newsbreak-logo
Gardening

Growing garlic from cloves? You need this tip from Gardener Scott for success

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you'd like to try growing garlic from cloves, you need this top tip from Colorado-based master gardener Gardener Scott. Learning how to grow garlic is similar to learning how to grow many other crops – it needs sun, good soil, and regular watering. Having said that, growing garlic isn't like growing a tomato, say, because you're growing from the clove not seed. And the key to success here is paying attention to the quality of the cloves you'll be using.

