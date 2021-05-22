Gary L. Hammond
Assaria- Gary L. Hammond, 82, of Assaria, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born August 12, 1938, in Salina, to Elmer and Edith (King) Hammond. Survivors include his wife, Brenda, of the home; daughters, Stacey Hammond, of Topeka, Shelly Hammond, of Wichita; stepsons, Johnie Helms (Sherry), of Edmond, Okla., Brent Helms (Donna), of Salina; step-grandchildren, Lucretia Helms-Murray (Larry), Tiffany Lauber, Sierra Jones (Ryan), Alisha Helms, Breanna Helms, Jasmine Helms; step great-grandchildren, Addison Lauber, Alivia Lauber, Cade Jones, and Presley Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; first spouse, Mary Ann Hammond; infant daughter; brother Dale Hammond; stepson, Shannon Helms.