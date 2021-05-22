newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Assaria, KS

Gary L. Hammond

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Assaria- Gary L. Hammond, 82, of Assaria, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born August 12, 1938, in Salina, to Elmer and Edith (King) Hammond. Survivors include his wife, Brenda, of the home; daughters, Stacey Hammond, of Topeka, Shelly Hammond, of Wichita; stepsons, Johnie Helms (Sherry), of Edmond, Okla., Brent Helms (Donna), of Salina; step-grandchildren, Lucretia Helms-Murray (Larry), Tiffany Lauber, Sierra Jones (Ryan), Alisha Helms, Breanna Helms, Jasmine Helms; step great-grandchildren, Addison Lauber, Alivia Lauber, Cade Jones, and Presley Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; first spouse, Mary Ann Hammond; infant daughter; brother Dale Hammond; stepson, Shannon Helms.

www.salina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Edmond, KS
City
Assaria, KS
City
Salina, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Topeka, KS
Salina, KS
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okla#Ray Avenue Baptist Church#Brother Dale Hammond#Pastor John Day#Stepson#Step Great Grandchildren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Posted by
Salina Post

Donations sought for family devastated by Sunday flooding

Early Sunday morning, Valerie Linenberger and her family awoke to water pouring into their basement from flooding caused by the excessively heavy rains that hit parts of northern Saline County. The floodwaters destroyed the basement and left the owner of True Betty Boutique & Gifts and her family temporarily homeless....
Ottawa County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Rainfall varies from a trace to 4.81 in the area

Rainfall once again varied greatly across the area, from 4.81 inches in McPherson County to a trace in Ottawa County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.52 of an inch of rain was reported for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Monday. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 0.50 of an inch of rain was reported.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Salina, KSKWCH.com

Floodwaters burst into Salina home, totaling basement

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flooding caused damage to many homes and cars in north Salina where residents dealt with flash flooding Sunday morning. Saline County said crews were ready to assist but they didn’t have to conduct any rescues. No one was injured and everyone is accounted for. Now, the county is monitoring the water levels along local rivers which are anticipated to rise.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Salina's Thompson re-elected to BCBS of Kansas board

TOPEKA — A Salina man is among those re-elected to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Board of Directors. Jeffrey R. Thompson, Salina; Carolyn R. Banning, Dodge City; Jena K. Lysen, Wichita; and Matthew D. All, Topeka, each were re-elected to a second four-year term on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Board of Directors during the board's annual meeting Thursday.
Salina, KSSalina Journal

Altrusa International of Salina recipient international awards

The local members of Altrusa International of Salina received numerous awards at the recent Altrusa International District Eight Conference, held virtually April 23-24. The Salina club is one of 23 across the four-state region of KS, MO, OK and AR that comprise District Eight. Altrusa Salina’s District Eight 2021 awards...
Nebraska StatePosted by
Salina Post

Nebraska woman taken to SRHC after 2-vehicle accident on I-135

A Nebraska woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident late Thursday night on Interstate 135 (I-135) south of Salina. A southbound blue 2008 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Casey Kreikemeier, 29, of Cooper, Neb., struck a southbound red Chevrolet Sonic driven by Larry Kasmerick, 22, of Joplin, Mo., near mile marker 82 on I-135, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cintora, Martin; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Battery; Phys contact rude/insult/angry manner. NAME:...