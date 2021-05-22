newsbreak-logo
Why Alan Jackson ‘About Teared Up’ When He First Heard His New Song [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Jackson is a man of few words and little outward emotion, but the country icon admits that he "about teared up" when he first heard the rough mix of "A Man Who Never Cries," one of the songs on his new album, Where Have You Gone. Jackson was in...

975kgkl.com
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
335
Followers
721
Post
62K+
Views
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

Related
Musiccoloradomusic.org

THOUGHTS and PRAYERS: Alan Jackson Opens Up About Family Tragedies, Six-Year Recording Hiatus and the Joy of Making Music Again: ‘It just about made me tear up’

Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo Music | Not long ago, Alan Jackson, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, was at a crossroads both personally and professionally. In 2017, the Grand Ole Opry member, 17-time ACM Award-winner, and 16-time CMA Award-winner lost his beloved mother, Ruth Musick Jackson, and then in 2018, his son-in-law, Ben Selecman, died at age 28 after suffering severe head injuries in a boating accident. In the past, tragedy had inspired some of Jackson’s most iconic songs, like the 9/11 ballad “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”; “When I Saw You Leaving (For Nisey),” a song he wrote for his wife of 42 years, Denise, when she was diagnosed with cancer; and “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” an ode to his late father. But after the double-whammy losses of his mother and son-in-law, Jackson put plans for next album on indefinite hold, and the recordings were shelved. Two years would pass before Jackson wanted to even try making music again.
Musicweisradio.com

Alan Jackson’s personal tragedies delayed his new album — but they inspired it, too

Alan Jackson’s Where Have You Gone arrives on Friday, the first new album he’s put out since 2015. That six-year gap between projects wasn’t intentional, but the singer’s had to grapple with two major personal tragedies in recent years: the 2017 loss of his mom, Ruth Musick Jackson, followed by the untimely death of his son-in-law, Ben Selecman, in a boating accident the following year.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Speaks Out About the Tragic Passing of His Son-in-Law

Country legend Alan Jackson finally opens up about the unfortunate passing of his son-in-law. Back in 2018, Ben Selecman, the husband of Alan Jackson’s oldest daughter, Mattie, tragically died. Upon helping a woman onto a boat in West Palm Beach, Florida, he slipped and fell on his head. The devastating blow was enough to kill him. Selecman was only 28 at the time.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Rendered Speechless as Girl Belts His Song While Seated Right Next to Him

Garth Brooks is moving us all to tears once again in this Facebook video. It’s no secret that Garth Brooks is a country music icon. And if you’re a dedicated fan, it’s also no secret that Garth Brooks is a big teddy bear. He’s easily moved to tears by kindness and people’s sweet sentiments. So, this recent video is pretty on par with Garth Brooks’s lovable reactions.
Newnan, GAPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Alan Jackson Headed to His Hometown for Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson is headed home to Newnan, Ga., for a concert to benefit tornado relief efforts in the area. The Where I Come From tornado benefit concert is set for June 26. Jackson's concert will take place three months after an EF-4 tornado tore through Newnan, destroying at least 70 homes and damaging numerous others. Per a press release for the benefit concert, more than 1,700 structures were affected by the storm. The event is benefitting the Coweta Community Foundation, which is assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
MusicPosted by
K92.3

Willie Nelson Joins Cody Johnson for Updated ‘Sad Songs and Waltzes’ [Listen]

Cody Johnson selected a classic from Willie Nelson's early-1970s discography -- "Sad Songs and Waltzes" -- to include on his upcoming double album, which is due out in the fall of 2021. But Johnson's newest release is more than just a cover: The rising country artist snagged the ultimate duet partner, trading verses on the song with Nelson himself.
Musicthecountrydaily.com

Alan Jackson’s New Album Where Have You Gone – Available Now

Alan Jackson‘s new album, Where Have you Gone – his first in 6 years – is available now!. The new project from Alan features 21 songs — 15 of them written by Alan himself, who says “Some of the greatest tracks I feel like we’ve made.”. Talking about Where Have...
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

How Caylee Hammack Inspired Alan Jackson’s ‘A Man Who Never Cries’

Though a relative newcomer on the country scene, Caylee Hammack is already inspiring legends including Alan Jackson. After the two teamed up in 2020 for a cover of the Don Williams hit, “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good," Hammack expressed her gratitude to her fellow Georgian by sending him a gift and thank you note containing a line that became the inspiration for his new song, "A Man Who Never Cries."
MusicCMT

Alan Jackson Is “Half-Retired,” But Still Picking Up “Crazy [Songwriting] Ideas” From His Kids

Alan Jackson’s forthcoming album Where Have You Gone is expected to highlight a few bittersweet notes for the veteran legend. “I just feel like [country music’s roots are] fading away,” he notes in a recent Tennessean interview. “It’s always been up and down but usually there’s just a little bit of it hanging on. Now I just feel like it’s getting further and further away, and it’s makin’ me sad,” he continues. However, for as much as his recent output is a roots reclamation project, he still saves some room for some unique “modern” inspirations.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s ‘Where Her Heart Has Always Been’ for Late Mom Serves as Beautiful Mother’s Day Song

There’s a heart wrenching story behind Alan Jackson’s “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”. Alan Jackson revealed that he wrote the emotional song for his mother’s funeral. Ruth Musick Jackson passed away in 2017 at 86. The new ballad is off of Jackson’s album, Where Have You Gone. Listeners will discover a cameo on the song, his mother, reading a bible verse.