Why Alan Jackson ‘About Teared Up’ When He First Heard His New Song [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Jackson is a man of few words and little outward emotion, but the country icon admits that he "about teared up" when he first heard the rough mix of "A Man Who Never Cries," one of the songs on his new album, Where Have You Gone. Jackson was in...

gator995.com
