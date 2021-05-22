newsbreak-logo
8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

By Lyndsi Ouellette
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 5 days ago
Make no mistake: floating the river always sounds like a good ol’ fashioned time akin to the waterpark lazy river rides of your youth and it definitely can be. However, I’m here to tell you (from experience) that the river can be ruthless so you want to make sure you’re fully prepared for its “tip you over and spit out all of your belongings” wrath, just in case. Aside from obvious basic essentials like a UPF sun hat and sunscreen, you’ll want to work some other gear into your game plan to make sure you can kick back and relax all the way downstream.

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

