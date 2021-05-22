8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

The last thing anyone wants is to have a beach day cut short by sun fatigue or sunburn. Beach towels and beach chairs are great for a while, but if you truly want to maximize your day, you’ll need to have a little more shelter from the sun’s draining, potentially harmful rays (maybe even a place to safely catch a few Z’s). A great beach tent can provide shelter from the sun and a comfy place to lounge, you just need to take into consideration the size of your beach crew, how much set-up time you need, and your favorite beach activities when deciding what type of sun shelter or shade canopy you’ll need. With that firmly in mind, here are our suggestions for the best beach tent.