Cawker City, KS

Doralyn A. Dubbert

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Cawker City- Funeral services (Mass) for Doralyn A. Dubbert, age 95, Cawker city, KS, will be held at 10:00 am May 29, 2021 at the St. Boniface Catholic church. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery. Followed by a luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall, all in Tipton, KS. Doralyn died December 4th, 2020. Survivors include her children; Steven Dubbert, Cawker City, KS; Rodney Dubbert (Renee), Johnston, Co; Debra Loy (wally), Barnard, KS; Darla Fuertges (Don-deceased) Hays, KS; and Carolyn McDonald (Kenny), Wellington, KS, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, her parents, seven brothers, four sisters, and a great grandchild, Colton. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Downs, KS and the St. Boniface Cemetery Fund, Tipton, KS. Clark- Gashaw Mortuary of Osborne, Ks is in charge of Funeral arrangements.

