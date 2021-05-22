Abilene- Rosalind Nelms, 58 of Abilene passed away May 19, 2021. She was born July 4, 1962 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Leon and Nancy (Ware) Jeter. On July 4, 1962 she was united in marriage to Ronald Nelms in Long Beach, California. They later moved to Abilene where Rosalind worked at Ft. Riley working as an administrative assistant at the Army Community Center. Rosalind is survived by her loving husband Ron of the home. One daughter, Tiffany Janel Nelms and one son, Travis Dylan Nelms. Her mother, Nancy Jeter and four brothers. The family has chosen cremation. A service will be held at a later date. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.