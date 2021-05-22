Crystal Ball Gazing: Investment strategies for 2021

Who is the presiding genius behind the National Data Strategy? Who is its architect? What are its goals? And what will it have achieved in five years’ time?. That the government has responded to the respondents to its consultation of September to December 2020 is to be welcomed. There is a lot of detail in the core strategy document, which has had a long life on the gov.uk web site, reaching back into 2019. And the vision, as expressed in that document, is clear: the government wants to change the national data narrative from hand wringing about data as a vulnerable thing to be protected against threats to something should be exploited to add the gross domestic product of the national economy. One can disagree with that as a high-level vision (and there are privacy advocates who’d blanch at it), but I think that is a fair expression of it, and it is clear, as far as it goes, albeit at 60,000 feet.