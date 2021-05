“Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint is, at first, a retelling of the Greek myth of Theseus, but it doesn’t stay that way for long. Saint has not written another tale of men performing great feats of bravery and strength, but a portrait of the lives left devastated in their callous wake. The women that fill these pages are painted with an incisive brush, the result of which is female characters that are full of nuance and complexity rarely afforded to historical women. Saint takes a well-known myth that exalts the exploits of men and draws from it a stunning story of female resilience and solidarity.