A highly wearable, seasonally transitional item you won’t want to take off? That’s the teddy jacket. Like the fleece jacket before it, the teddy jacket has been around for several years now, and for good reason: it’s soft, it fits over layers for warmth or chicly hangs open in moderate temps, and it hits the sweet spot of easy, functional, and stylish. And it’s really, really soft — and generally surprisingly affordable. But all teddys are not created equal, so let this guide help you pick wisely.