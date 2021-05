Baja Fleece is a Hot Chillys classic. Sticking to our roots, this fleece top breathes well and moves moisture away from your body like a base layer, while the relaxed fit allows for easy layering and is made with durable fibers to last all season long. It’s also made with 50% recycled polyester yarns, so your conscience will feel good too! This collection is designed for a closer fit to layer without excess bulk. Perfect for cool summer nights by the beach or as your favorite second layer when you head to the mountains.