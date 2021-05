Before I get thrown overboard for being a man doing a review of a woman’s sailing jacket it should be known that I am simply being a man who is doing what his wife is asking him to do. The sailing jacket review is really me taking dictation from my wife who is doing the heavy lifting on this review. My wife has been sailing for over 20 years. She can do anything I can do on a sailboat and she typically does. The only difference between her as a female and me as a male is that she sails with more patience, she never screams and she always looks good while doing it. Hence, when the sailors at Sømand asked me to look at their jacket as a female-specific brand I naturally asked my significant other.