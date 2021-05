In finance, some of the most commonly used trading strategies are based on momentum and mean-reversion. I will try to provide a quick explanation of the two. In momentum-based strategies, the investors try to capitalize on the continuance of the existing market trend. For example, in the last period of interest, a certain company was doing well and the stock price was steadily rising over time. In such a case, the investors might make a bet that the price will continue to rise and thus enter a long position. Or vice versa for a short position. Naturally, the strategies are not that simple and the entry and exit decisions are most often made based on a series of technical indicators.