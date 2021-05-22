IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud

(The Center Square) – Even though it’s mid-May, it’s tax season (filing deadline was May 17). And, once again, millions of Americans found themselves going through the hassle of filling out their tax returns. Many are left wondering if there is a better way to file taxes. The process often seems like a government-sponsored brainteaser to see if you can come up with the right number, and the government will punish you if you guess incorrectly. So, proposals have been put forth to have the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pre-determine a taxpayer’s liability and send them a bill. While this might seem a better solution, nothing could be further from the truth. Handing over filing duties to the government would amount to a reckless expansion of IRS discretion and agency snooping.