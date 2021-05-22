IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud
Tax filing deadline was on Monday, a month later than usual because of the pandemic. The Treasury Department says most ordinary wage-earners pay all their taxes that they owe, but people who make money in other ways are less likely to pay, and as a result, hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes don't get collected every year. The Biden administration hopes to narrow the so-called tax gap between what people owe and what they actually pay and, in so doing, help defray the cost of the administration's ambitious agenda.www.aspenpublicradio.org