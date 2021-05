For the better part of the past 20 years, Rich Chou has been one of the top matchmakers in all of combat sports. Working with promotions such as Rumble on the Rock, Elite XC and Strikeforce made him uniquely qualified to become one of the chief architects of the fights being made at Bellator MMA. In his role as vice president of talent relations, Chou not only put together the fights fans wanted to see but he was also responsible for scouting and adding new fighters to the roster as well as pursuing high-profile free agents.