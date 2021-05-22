Doctors File For Temporary Restraining Order Against Use Of COVID Vaccine In Children

On Friday, a group of physicians filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the emergency use authorization (EUA) permitting using the COVID-19 vaccines in children under the age of 16. The group, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) want no further expansion of the EUAs to children under the age of 16 be granted prior to the resolution of these issues at trial.