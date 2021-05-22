newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Doctors File For Temporary Restraining Order Against Use Of COVID Vaccine In Children

By Staff Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, a group of physicians filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the emergency use authorization (EUA) permitting using the COVID-19 vaccines in children under the age of 16. The group, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) want no further expansion of the EUAs to children under the age of 16 be granted prior to the resolution of these issues at trial.

Health
Pfizer
Public Health
Vaccines
Department of Health
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Meet the Nurse Leading the Fight Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations

Nurses and healthcare providers were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but this group isn’t a monolith. Many hospital workers have opted out, despite strong evidence that shows these vaccines are both safe and effective. Jennifer Bridges, a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, has emerged as a leader...
MinoritiesPosted by
Verywell Health

Black Doctors and Nurses Are Urging Black Americans to Get COVID Vaccine

The Black Coalition Against COVID is a grassroots organization of healthcare providers and community leaders. The organization is educating, informing, and encouraging Black individuals to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare providers can encourage COVID-19 vaccination by listening, acknowledging concerns, building trust, and providing accurate information. In a Love Letter to...
Pharmaceuticalstennesseestar.com

Medical Experts Raise Alarm Over Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines in Children, Pregnant Women, and Those Who Already Have Antibodies

Two prominent medical professionals are raising red flags over the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in children, in pregnant women, and in those who have previously caught the coronavirus and now have antibodies. There are alarming reports in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of healthy children dying shortly after being vaccinated, the doctors say.
New Haven, CTMedicalXpress

Moderna vaccine can trigger red, itchy 'COVID arm,' but it's temporary

In rare cases, people who receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may experience a red, itchy patch of skin a few days later at the injection site, a new report finds. They shouldn't panic: This "COVID arm" reaction, although annoying, was short-lived in all cases and was easily treated with topical steroid creams, according to a team of researchers at Yale University.
Minoritiesfox10phoenix.com

Doctors urging Latino communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Medical experts say Arizona's Latino and Hispanic communities are falling behind when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination, due to a variety of reasons. Meanwhile, CDC officials say these communities are more than three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and more than twice as likely to die from it.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Pfizer vaccine going to be effective for children, OHSU doctor says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and teenagers ages 12 to 15. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky also signed off on it. They said the benefits outweigh the risks, especially as children start to account...