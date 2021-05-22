Book Bits: 22 May 2021
● Tarzan Economics: Eight Principles for Pivoting Through Disruption. Tarzan Economics borrows its title from technologist Jim Griffin’s 2009 speech reflecting on the music industry’s response to the file-sharer Napster. Griffin described how successful companies need always to swing forwards, Tarzan-like, by reaching “for the next vine”. Page has done time in the jungle himself, as a civil servant turned chief economist at PRS, the UK music rights collecting society, and Spotify.www.capitalspectator.com