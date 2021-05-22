newsbreak-logo
Ronald Greene’s Mother Speaks Out on ‘Horriffic’ Bodycam Footage: ‘It’s a Constant Reliving of This’

By Gideon Taaffe
mediaite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, spoke out on her son’s tragic death, her “living nightmare,” and the lack of transparency in the Louisiana State Police. The Associated Press released bodycam footage of Greene’s fatal arrest earlier in the week. The footage shows state troopers tasing, choking, punching, and kicking Greene.

