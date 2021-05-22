M.U.F.F.I.N, Kansas based nonprofit, is on a mission to make sure every child is fed and has basics of life

Mothers United for Families In Need (M.U.F.F.I.N) is a Olathe, KS based nonprofit that is focused on helping children with food and other basics of life. M.U.F.F.I.N FUND was started by Manjari Srivastava in 2017 under the umbrella of Olathe Public Schools Foundation with the group of like-minded women who want to see the change in the community.

"Our organization M.U.F.F.I.N FUND mainly serves the students in Olathe school district, Olathe, at the moment. Seeing the rising need in the community especially among the children was something very concerning and even hard to think about. It is very easy to start ignoring the hard things happening around you if you are happy within your own cocoon of people. But unfortunately that cannot be the way. If we really wish for these kids to be socially and emotionally responsible citizens we need to help them get there. Food being a very basic thing should not be inaccessible to anyone and especially the children," Manjari told News Break exclusively.

M.U.F.F.I.N generates donations through annual memberships, workshops like Kid's Yoga and meditation and Zen gardening, helping local businesses that contribute to M.U.F.F.I.N charity and direct donations to the nonprofit.

M.U.F.F.I.N FUND works on the mission to 'Bridge the gap', making sure all the children are fed and cared! "Our goal is to make sure that one day we will not have any child going hungry in our community. We want to make sure that what we have started doing as a M.U.F.F.I.N FUND can go further and help out more kids in different school districts one day," Manjari told News Break.

M.U.F.F.I.N FUND is completely a volunteer-based group. The monetary donations are used 100% for the students. They serve hot summer lunches twice a week and are trying to raise funds for the same. "We served 5000+ meals last year during the pandemic. All donations to M.U.F.F.I.N FUND are tax deductible and are through Olathe Public Schools Foundation to ensure transparency," Manjari added.

"We are trying to make sure that our children are fed and taken care of so that they can work towards their future without worrying about the next meal or other basic necessities. Even a small help in any way can make a big difference in someone’s life."

M.U.F.F.I.N, who has 65 members volunteering, is currently focusing mainly on food insecurity. They provide snacks and weekend meals for students in need at various schools in Olathe. They provide hot meals and care bags to the most vulnerable kids during school breaks. In addition to this, they also provide clothing, hygiene items and every basic thing a child needs.

Like any for profit businesses, nonprofits have also taken a hit during the pandemic. "With the pandemic we are not able to do fundraising events which is our main source of income. We are very hands on group and usually cook hot meals and serve to our kids which we couldn’t do last year due to the pandemic. We are trying to fill more needs than usual and working hard so that we don't have to refuse any requests that come our way," Manjari told News Break.

It is essential to support nonprofits like M.U.F.F.I.N during these difficult times so that they can help those who are less privileged and continue doing the amazing work that they do. And when it comes to helping children, we need to go above and beyond to make sure their needs are met.

Here's how M.U.F.F.I.N contributed in Olathe, KS in 2020:

5000+ Summer Lunches served!

1400+ Weekend Food bags packed!

700+ Masks donated!

225+Winter Care Baskets packed with 9000+ pounds of food!

1100+ pounds of food donated to different organizations!