newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woods County, OK

Woods County court filings

By Marione Martin
alvareviewcourier.com
 2 days ago

According to the affidavits and petitions on file, the following individuals have been charged. An individual is innocent of any charges listed below until proven guilty in a court of law. All information is a matter of public record and may be obtained by anyone during regular hours at the Woods County Courthouse. The Alva Review-Courier will not intentionally alter or delete any of this information. If it appears in the courthouse public records, it will appear in this newspaper.

www.alvareviewcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
County
Woods County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Spiro, OK
Woods County, OK
Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Chelsea, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Matthew Thomas#County Court#State Court#State Records#Woods#City Records#The Alva Review Courier#Petit#Jv Electric Llc#Atv#Monahans#Dalhart#Centerron#Public Records#Firearm#Fairview#Public Intoxication#Property#File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Woods County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Waynoka woman charged with child neglect

A Waynoka woman has been charged with felony child neglect for failure to protect her unborn child. Court records show on May 4, Alva Police Officer John Caviness conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in Woods County that was occupied by Stephanie Miller, Michael Foster and Sara Churchill. In the area of the vehicle occupied by Miller, Caviness located “a clear glass smoking pipe that had a white powdery substance on it.” The powder field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Caviness observed that Miller was seven months pregnant.
Woods County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Woods County Ag Safety was fun for all

The 2021 Woods County Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Camp was held on May 5 at the Woods County Fairgrounds. Over 210 grade-school students from Alva, Waynoka and Freedom participated in the Safety Day. The Woods County OSU Extension office organized the event in cooperation with the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Foundation.
Woods County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Thursday, April 29, 2021

12:56 p.m. – Report of a noise complaint in the 700 block of Locust. 2:22 p.m. – Report of a theft in the 900 block of Oklahoma Boulevard. 5:06 p.m. – Report of harassment in the 400 block of Government Street. Friday, April 30, 2021. 1:43 p.m. – Report of...
Woods County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Woods County Wheat Plot Tour planned

The OSU Replicated Wheat Plot has been relocated to a new location just west of the intersection of Johnson Road and County Road 390 northwest of Alva, Oklahoma. From Alva proceed west on Highway 64 for 6 miles and turn north on County Road 370; go 4 miles north and turn east on Johnson Road. The plot is about 1.5 miles east on the north side of the road. Please park off the paved road and continue safely to the plot site.