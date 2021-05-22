newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

By Lyndsi Ouellette
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make no mistake: floating the river always sounds like a good ol’ fashioned time akin to the waterpark lazy river rides of your youth and it definitely can be. However, I’m here to tell you (from experience) that the river can be ruthless so you want to make sure you’re fully prepared for its “tip you over and spit out all of your belongings” wrath, just in case. Aside from obvious basic essentials like a UPF sun hat and sunscreen, you’ll want to work some other gear into your game plan to make sure you can kick back and relax all the way downstream.

929thelake.com
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Sunscreen#Lazy River#Waterpark#Ultimate#Obvious Basic Essentials#Time#Upf#Game Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelOnlyInYourState

Take One Of The Longest Float Trips In New Hampshire This Summer On The Saco River

One of our favorite ways to enjoy warmer weather in New Hampshire is by heading straight for the water. But that doesn’t have to mean hitting the beach. Here in New Hampshire the rivers offer just as much fun as the coast. Activities like fishing, swimming, kayaking and canoeing are all great ways to spend the day. But one of our favorite things is tubing. Head to the Saco River to enjoy one of the most fun self-guided tubing trips in the state.
OnlyInYourState

Spend A Relaxing Half-Day Floating Down The Salmon River In Idaho For A Family-Friendly Adventure

Here in Idaho, we take our river activities seriously. Floating, rafting, kayaking, fishing – there’s no shortage of ways that we like to connect with our state’s many gorgeous rivers. The Salmon River is an especially popular river for recreation. You’ll find that there are countless guides and companies that will gladly lead you on a river adventure, but there’s no going wrong with Idaho Adventures. They offer a variety of relaxing, family-friendly river trips to choose from, so be sure to check ’em out!
Beauty & Fashionnativesunnews.today

Grab your paddle and float on down the river, Mackenzie River that is

Feel like dining in the mountains? How about a charming little cabin by the river. Or nestled in the woods with a creek nearby. If you answer yes to at least one of these, then head on over to Mackenzie River, they have it all. Beautiful wilderness murals, woods décor and creek bed running through the restaurant, and let’s not forget great food.
Restaurantsdudeiwantthat.com

Float'N'Grill Floating Propane Grill

Is it just me or does the Float'N'Grill, a, yep, floating propane grill, look like a Darwin Award waiting to happen? Or at least a soggy hot dog / meaty lunch for the ocean and lake fishies waiting to happen?. No matter. It's a little BBQ on its very own...
Animalsglobalflyfisher.com

Floating Nymph

With the mayfly season just around the corner, it is like christmas for dry-fly fishers at the moment. Watching theese majestic insects floating down the stream and dissapear in the mouth of a rising trout or grayling is the dream-sight of a dryflyenthusiast. In this video we once again have John Petermann behind the vice tying up a universal pattern - The Floating Nymph, which can be tied in various colors for matching the different species of hatching nymphs - a “must-have” patttern in the box.
Travelsmilepolitely.com

Spend an afternoon floating down the Middle Fork River

Summer is just about here and that means summer activities like tubing down the Middle Fork River. Kickapoo Adventures is open this weekend and offers tubing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, and biking. You can book your adventure online; prices vary. Just remember to pack your SPF. Top image from Kickapoo...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The New York East River Is Getting a Floating Swimming Pool

The New York East River open-air floating swimming pool project by non-profit organizer +Pool has been approved after ten years. Designed by Los Angeles studio PlayLab, the saltwater +Pool shaped like a plus sign comes with a lap pool and area for children and will be able to clean the river water without chemicals. The floating swimming pool could filter more than 600,000 gallons of water per day using software developed by the United States’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to model a membrane filtration system.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Summer essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some products and recipes for your long weekend! Capture your favorite summer memories with a unique framed gift from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Garnier's Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

River guests can float commercially, or on their own

Last year, the Illinois River saw record numbers of tubers and kayakers, and this year, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and float outfitters are optimistic that the trend will continue. With many still leery long-distance travel, the Illinois River is being targeted as the perfect location for escaping the...
Marina Del Rey, CAargonautnews.com

Beauty Essentials

Amazing Lash Studio in Marina del Rey offers quality products and services. Perfect lashes and brows are essential for a put together yet natural everyday look. Though they are popular beauty trends, it’s important to find a safe and reliable salon that offers quality products and services performed by trained professionals.
New York City, NYKCTV 5

PHOTOS: Whimsical new NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

Visitors to Little Island park tour the grounds and relax on the grass on opening day for the park, Friday, May 21, 2021, in New York. The whimsical new park built on pilings in the Hudson River off Manhattan joins a string of piers along Manhattan's west side that have been redeveloped over the last 20 years. Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete posts that the park's creators call tulip pots. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Giant Inflatable Pickle Float

Great deal on this Giant Inflatable Pickle Float for the pool this summer!. Order HERE —-> 36 Inch Giant Inflatable Pickle 1 Piece. You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Try Prime for FREE!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

King of Seas guide: How to reset talent points

In King of Seas, you’ll be able to obtain talent points once you hit level 10. From this point onwards, you’ll receive a point for each level up. To be clear, I’m not yet sure what the cap is (it seems to be level 60 based on the items I’ve acquired). Still, there might be moments when you feel like you’ve selected the wrong skills and perks. As such, here’s our guide to help you reset your talent points in King of Seas.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Essential Tools

There are several tools that every gardener should have. Here are the basics as well as some items that can go on your wish list. A sturdy garden cart makes hauling bags of manure and carloads of new plants a breeze. Gardener’s Supply Company’s classic garden cart has become a must-have tool for gardeners across the country. It won’t tip over like a wheelbarrow, holds up to 400 pounds, and is easy to maneuver. A sliding dump door makes for easy unloading. The cart now comes in a cheery red hue, too. ($199.00; Gardener’s Supply Company; www.gardeners.com)
Travelporthole.com

Check out this Epic 46-Day Cruise from Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

How would you like to spend 46 days cruising the world? Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is giving cruisers the chance to do just that with their new Rivers of the World itinerary setting sail on May 20, 2023. The cruise visits 9 countries on board five of Uniworld’s luxury river cruise vessels. The cruise begins on the Nile in Egypt and concludes in Portugal’s Douro River Valley.