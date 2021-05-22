newsbreak-logo
More history made: Rea takes 100th WorldSBK with Race 1 victory at Aragon

Superbike World Championship
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIGHTS OUT – Kawasakis break away…. Rea led a Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1-2 with Alex Lowes coming home in second place, four seconds away from Rea after challenging him in the early stages of the races. Lowes was under pressure from Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) and finished in second place by just 0.043s ahead of the Turkish rider, who had battled through from tenth on the grid.

www.worldsbk.com
