A trio of cyclists from Bigfork Montana encountered a couple of avalanches while riding the Going-to-the-Sun road through Glacier National Park this past Thursday. An article from the National Parks Traveler reports that the first slide narrowly missed the riders near the area known as Triple Arches. The group comprised of a husband, wife, and their friend decided to call it at approximately 6:30 PM but was separated by a second avalanche while riding back. The wife was at the front of the group when she heard the slide and called out to warn her two companions to stop. The slide came down between them and trapped the husband and friend on the uphill side of the road. The wife returned to the base of the road and called for help.