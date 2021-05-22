2060 Tuckers Landing Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23236
Welcome home!! Fresh and clean updated home with a great open floor plan! Spacious living spaces that allow for gatherings and entertaining! Awesome eat in kitchen has been updated with leather granite countertops, new stainless appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures. Expansive family room has two new ceiling fans, new carpet, fresh paint, and access to the deck. Formal dining room has gorgeous picture frame molding, stylish light fixture, fresh paint, and new carpet. On second level there are 5 large bedrooms, including two primary bedrooms with private bathrooms! Other features include: Exterior just power washed, paved drive, new carpet and flooring throughout, new toilets, new dual zoned HVAC, freshly painted interior, all new light fixtures inside and out. 2 car attached garage, new stainless appliances, new granite tops in kitchen, large deck for entertaining!richmond.com