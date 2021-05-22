newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colonial Heights, VA

610 Walnut Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING!!!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 FULL BATH Ranch home in one of Colonial Heights BEST streets of "Walnut Ave." Fresh Paint, New Appliances, NEW TILE FLOORS! WOW! Fantastic Front Porch and HUGE REAR DECK!! Close to all local restaurants and shopping!! MOVE-IN READY!

richmond.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colonial Heights, VA
Real Estate
City
Colonial Heights, VA
Colonial Heights, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#New Appliances#Home#Bedroom#Fantastic Front Porch#Wow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Richmond.com

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.