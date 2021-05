President Beth Schweitzer opened the April 27 meeting via Zoom. Rev. Ed Lewis gave the invocation. Beth noted she wanted to have an installation of new members soon and will contact all concerned. She encouraged members to consider donating $25 to Polio Plus and $100 to the RI Foundation. The Governor’s Recognition Event will be held live on June 17 at the Hancock Hotel in Findlay. Cost will be $40 per person. Raffle Co-Chair Anne Lange-DeVine is preparing to send out letters to Rotarians and to local businesses regarding our upcoming Rotary Raffle. The goal has been set at $20,000. If each Rotarian donated $250, we could reach that goal. Businesses will be asked to donate cash or gift cards. For every $50 donated, the donor will receive one ticket for the Raffle, which will be held July 12. The Club voted to donate $4,000 to United Way this year. We had extra cash due to many things we have supported in the past being canceled.