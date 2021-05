At a time when COVID-19 has curtailed opportunities, Alexander Papa is expanding again. He’s opening his second Papa Gelateria location Saturday in New Wilmington. “For a long, long time now it (New Wilmington) was an option on the table,” said Papa, who opened his original location on New Castle’s North Hill in 2019 at age 17. “The way this year, was working out, I didn’t think we’d be able to do it this soon. It really started to pick up speed just this month.”