(Saint Paul, MN) -- Minnesota housing advocates say the ban on evictions for not paying rent should continue for another year until federal assistance is distributed. State lawmakers are debate possible ways of ending Minnesota's COVID moratorium on evictions. Ivory Taylor with Homeline says "with the lifting of the federal or state moratorium, as many as 53 thousand Minnesota households are at immediate risk of eviction -- and we know that this disproportionately impacts Black and Brown Minnesotans." Those pushing for a different approach on ending the moratorium point out that many landlords are suffering financially and can't afford upkeep because some tenants are not paying rent.