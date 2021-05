Vermont Business Magazine As COVID-19 is starting to come under control, LEAP (Logger Education to Advance Professionalism) will begin offering some workshops again. To deal with the no-training year of 2020, we are bumping everyone up one year from wherever you are at currently. In other words, if your Certification Period was 2018-2020, then you will now be 2019-2021 etc. We will work with everyone to get your status with LEAP back to normal. As per the Governor’s Emergency Order regarding COVID-19, we will continue to follow the recommended guidelines. Masks will be worn, and group occupancies will be observed.