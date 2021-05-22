Peers: Poole leaves rich legacy

Billie Poole Portrait

ROSEBORO — Trustworthy, generous, kind, upbeat, a great mentor and an all-around good friend — descriptors many strive for were words that epitomized Billie Poole, friends said of the long-time attorney who died this week.

“We had a great deal of trust in each other,” said close friend Jeff Strickland. “And we valued each other’s opinion on different subjects. I was always very pleased to be associated with Bill as a friend as well as in other organizations (we were both a part of through the years).”

His humor, the way he approached life, the way he greeted everybody, his enthusiasm were all striking pieces of the personality Poole possessed, he said.

“He greeted everybody with some kind of nickname for them; it was just the way he greeted people,” said Strickland.

“He enjoyed life, and he helped others around him enjoy life,” said Clinton attorney Ben Wright.

Strickland said that when Poole made decisions, he was objective, not taking sides.

“He listened to all the angles,” said Strickland. “That was valuable. And his background, with the legal part, plus having been living here, it brought a lot of ideas to the table, a lot of thoughts that were beneficial.”

After graduation from Wake Forest Law School, Poole returned home to practice law with R. Maurice Holland in Roseboro. Poole initially worked for Holland and they formed the firm known today as Holland, Poole, Holland & Sanderson, P.A.

“First of all, I would say that Poole was a man of great integrity,” said Ross Holland, who said Poole taught him a lot. “He was just very, very good to me. He would help me with things and teach me how to do things. I looked up to him immensely.”

“I was still a lawyer with him, and I had a lot of respect for him as an attorney,” said District Court Judge William Sutton. “He was a lawyer who everyone had respect for. He was a force to be reckoned with in the legal community.”

When Sutton represented the town of Newton Grove for 20 years, Poole gave him advice that truly stuck with him.

“He told me when I got that job, that he was going to give me some advice,” said Sutton. “He said ‘If you want to keep that job, you give them the law. And keep your opinions to yourself as to policy.’ I still remember that, and I followed his advice the whole time.”

Poole retired in 2014 after 49 years of service, and he was the former attorney for the Town of Roseboro, serving for 30 years.

“We miss him around here,” Holland noted. “It was fun to come to work when he was here because he always had a smile on his face.”

“And the thing that I think about as much as anything is his willingness to give back to the community,” Strickland added. “It was church, it was Lakewood, it was other things, his legal advice, was there. I always respected and appreciated it.”

One thing that Poole seemed to do a lot of is mentor other attorneys, giving them the extra boost to be better in their field.

“He was a real fine lawyer,” said Wilbert Faircloth. “All the experiences that I had were great with him.”

Faircloth shared that he was sick one time, and had to go to California for treatment.

“His law firm sent money to help me on my trip to California. I had to have a bone marrow transplant. They were very helpful for me.”

Faircloth said that he went to Wake Forest Law School, and that he remembered Poole being a third year student when he was in his first year.

“He helped me out very much when I was in law school,” said Faircloth. “He was very friendly and helpful to everyone. He was just a fine lawyer and everybody respected what he said.”

Longtime Clinton attorney Ben Warrick described Poole as “a good attorney, and a great person,” noting he was always courteous and kind, and eager to help.

“We didn’t have many cases where he was on one side and I was on the other, but those we did it was a pleasure to work with him,” said Warrick. “He was a pleasure to work with, speaking from another attorney’s standpoint.”

Wright said that Poole could make a good case.

“And preparation — nobody could prepare like Billie Poole could prepare. He crossed every T and dotted every I. If he was involved in something, he knew it from top to bottom,” said Wright.

“Billie and I had cases together, and I met Billie when I was in about the sixth or seventh grade,” Wright recalled. “He had not been practicing law very long. I decided when I was in the seventh grade that I wanted to be a lawyer, and it was because of Billie Poole. He just made such an impression on me.”

Wright said that that was probably around 1968. Throughout high school, he would see Poole occassionally, including at Lakewood Country Club. He was always positive and upbeat.

Encouraging seems to be the one common trend with those whom Poole came into contact.

“He was always encouraging me,” said Wright. “He always was an encourager, he was a teacher, and he was a doggone good lawyer.”

Warrick said that he had special friends, and that he spent a lot of time with those friends and his family.

“He was a super nice guy,” said Warrick.

“He always had a good thing to say about everybody, too,” said Wright. “He did not denigrate anyone.”

Wright said when he got back to Clinton from law school, Poole was a great mentor to him even though they never worked in the same firm.

“I was a sole practitioner, and if I needed help with something, all I had to do was call Billie Poole. He would do everything he possibly could to help me,” said Wright. “I think he really enjoyed teaching other lawyers how to practice law. We learned a lot of theory in law school, but if it were not for folks like Billie Poole, who would spend time with young lawyers and help them to really know the mechanics of practicing law, it would make life more difficult.”

“Billie always had funny stories that he would tell to illustrate points, and keep what at some times could be a very difficulty situation, light,” said Wright.

“I loved to sit around and listen to him tell stories,” said Sutton. “He was a great storyteller.”

“Loved Billie Poole, and can’t say enough good things about it. I believe that he was a fine Christian man,” said Wright. “I give him a compliment for that.”

Poole was a lifetime member of Roseboro Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities throughout the years including lay speaker and Sunday school teacher.

“I think that he had a great relationship with the Lord,” said Wright. “I never went to a Sunday School class that he taught, but we would talk about his classes he taught and the things he would share as he was teaching Sunday School at the Methodist Church in Roseboro.”

“He was truly a servant of the Lord,” said the Rev. Bobby Herring. “He really loved his church and it was really hard on him the past couple of years being unable to attend as his health declined.”

“For my generation he was kind of a grandfather figure,” said Chip Crumpler. “He would encourage younger people in their faith.”

“A good man joins a good crowd of noble men, all servants of the Master,” wrote Houston, Chip’s father, on Facebook.

Houston noted that Poole has joined with many other notables including Dr. Street Brewer, Rev Y. Ashley, Principal H.P. Naylor, and Medal of Honor Recipient Geddie Herring.

“I think over the years he came to accept the wisdom of the Lord, as it is imparted to us in the Bible, particularly in Proverbs and things like that,” said Houston. “In the end he was very much aware that all of these rules and regulations and all of these great desires to improve the world is really not much good unless you go at it with a charitable attitude, and you are prepared to forgive people the way the Lord forgives us.”

“It was always fun to talk to Billie,” said Wright. “It was a good story, it was a good lesson in the law and how to do things.”

Wright and others shared that Poole had been missed since he retired.

“We lost a good one when we lost Billie Poole. He was so funny, and he had nicknames for everything. I enjoyed being around him.”

Wright said that he remembered playing golf with Poole sometimes.

“He was like me,” said Wright with a laugh. “He was not a great golfer, but he was fun to play with.”

Poole walked the fine line between making someone laugh, but being serious when he needed to be serious.

“He was my mentor and good friend,” said attorney Sandy Sanderson. “If I do something right as a lawyer, there is a good chance it’s because of lessons I learned from him. If I do something that’s not right as a lawyer, then there is a good chance that I’m not following the lessons he gave me.”

“Campbell taught me how to think like a lawyer,” Sanderson noted, “but Poole taught me how to be a lawyer.”