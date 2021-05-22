newsbreak-logo
Ward Readies His Group For Ship to Royal Ascot

thepressboxlts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Maven / Coady Photography & Courtesy of Keeneland) Richard Ravin’s Maven, a Group 3 winner in France in 2019 who captured his 2021 debut in April at Keeneland, joined a group of 2-year-olds who turned in half-mile works on the firm Keeneland turf course Friday for trainer Wesley Ward in preparation for possible trips to England to compete at Royal Ascot in June. Since 2009, when he became the first American trainer to win a race at Royal Ascot, Ward has 11 victories at the prestigious meet.

