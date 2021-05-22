newsbreak-logo
Indiana, PA

Tournament dedicated to IRMC women's center

Indiana Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some past years, golfers cleared the Indiana Country Club pro shop racks of every warm jacket available so they could play in the Luther Ford Charity Golf Classic in dreary or rainy weather. Betting on Indiana weather in early or mid-May often is a gamble, but tournament organizers drew...

www.indianagazette.com
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Seeds of Faith enrollment offered for fall

The Seeds of Faith Christian Academy is currently accepting students in Pre-K through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year. For students living in the Indiana, Armstrong or Marion Center school districts, busing will be provided by those districts. For those living outside these districts, the SFCA is working to...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Around the Area

Indiana won the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association junior high track and field championships on Saturday. The Indiana boys scored 79 points to win the Blue Division. Stanford Webb won the long jump and high jump and placed second in the 100-meter dash. Webb also teamed up with Rocco Cosentino,...
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

MARILYN WEBER, 85

Marilyn “Lyn” Patricia Fyfe Weber, 85, of Indiana, PA, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a long-time resident of Indiana, PA, having lived in Raleigh, NC for some years before returning to Indiana. Lyn was a devout Presbyterian of strong faith. She...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Girl of the Month: Sara Kane

Sara Kane was recently named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Robert and Kristen Kane, of Indiana. A student at Indiana Area Senior High School, she is president of the IHS Ambassadors’ Club, a Key Club executive board member, and is a member of FBLA and the IHS Leadership Seminar.
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

NURSES AT IRMC RECOGNIZED BY DAISY FOUNDATION

The Indiana Regional Medical Center announced earlier this morning that nurses at the hospital were awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses by the DAISY Foundation – a Foundation that recognizes the extraordinary and compassionate efforts by nursing professionals. IRMC announced in a news release that each honoree will receive...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

White Lace Bridal celebrates anniversary with move

White Lace Bridal, the Indiana area’s “one-stop wedding shop,” celebrated its five-year anniversary in March and has moved to a new location. Owners Cari Bailey and Jodi Bartholomew relocated White Lace Bridal from 1690 Warren Road to 80 North Ave. in White Township after purchasing the building. The business offers...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Vaccination, good neighbors, car cruise, kite fly, etc.

Officials with Indiana County’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee want the community to know that there are many places in Indiana County that have the COVID-19 vaccine available for you and your family members. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.)
Indiana Staterecreationnews.com

Indiana, Pa., festivals attract green thumbs, music buffs

Indiana County, Pennsylvania, located in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, features a variety of yearly festivals, each unique in their own way. The festival season kicks off with May Mart, held on May 21 and 22. Featuring a smorgasbord of horticultural activities, May Mart is one of the area’s biggest attractions, delighting garden enthusiasts for over 40 years. More than 100 vendors will be offering an assortment of plants, garden-related wares, and crafts. There will also be an entertainment stage, children’s corner, and scrumptious food including strawberry pie and mushroom sandwiches.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

League of Women Voters of Indiana County presents environmental awards

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County presented the ninth annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership awards at its annual meeting Friday. This award recognizes citizens, groups or businesses who show exemplary leadership and active participation in issues that involve protecting or preserving the environment. The award was established...
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

IASD SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON END-OF-YEAR ACTIVITIES

The Indiana Area School District has announced how the end-of-the-school-year activities will go. In a letter posted to the district’s website, District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said that the district is aware of the upcoming suspension of Covid-19 mandates on May 31st. He said when those orders change, the district will modify its health and safety plan to bring it in line with those protocols.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

First birthday: Crew Byerly

Crew Archer Byerly will turn one on May 18, 2021. He will celebrate his birthday with the help of his family the following weekend with a space-themed birthday party. He is the little brother of Logan Piper, 5, and Austen Grey, 4, and the son of Matt and Teri (Enciso) Byerly, of Indiana.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

First Commonwealth Bank awards scholarships

First Commonwealth Bank is pleased to announce that the following local high school seniors were selected to receive the $1,000 First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship:. • Branden Kanick, Indiana Area Senior High School. • Chloe Kocinski, Indiana Area Senior High School. • Khylee Maglione, Penns Manor High School. • Jessica Mitchell,...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

ICCYS to host awareness event

Indiana County Children and Youth, in conjunction with the ICCYS Citizens Advisory Board, invite the public to an awareness program on May 20 at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana. If you have ever wondered if you can help a child in need, support the county’s children or do something to enhance a child’s life, this event is the time to learn how.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Indiana Garden Club to hold meeting

The Indiana Garden club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. May 24 at the community gardens at Mack park. Members will be planting the club’s community garden bed, so bring your garden gloves and tools.
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

JOHN ZIAS, 98

Went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. Work, Clubs & Organizations: John joined the Navy in 1943 after hearing a fellow recruit say “Why walk when you can ride”. He proudly served 4 years in active duty during WW II. John retired from Tunnelton Mining in 1985 where he worked as a pumper, a mechanic and a shuttle car driver. John loved gardening tomatoes and cucumbers on “Gardner Alley”, spending hours turning leaves into his soil to produce a hearty crop. His most favorite place was “Porchville”, where he enjoyed the breeze of the day and the love of a little Chihuahua girl named Peanut that loved him dearly and protected him fiercely to his utter joy!
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

CORRECTION

A pair of walk-up coronavirus vaccination clinics will be staged in conjunction with the Downtown Indiana merchants’ Third Thursday promotional events May 20 and June 17 on North Seventh Street (IRMC Park) but will be held at hours earlier than those publicized by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The clinics will...
Indiana, PACourier-Express

IUP celebrates graduates

INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held commencement ceremonies for 1,720 graduates on May 7-8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August were eligible to participate in the ceremonies. Three students from Punxsutawney, all 2017 graduates of Punxsutawney High School, were honored during the...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

County 4-H members compete in state contests

Six Indiana County 4-H shooting sports project members recently competed in state contests for their disciplines. A team of Logan Barnhart, John Clark Bruner and Kaden Pisarcik won first place in the Junior Compound Archery contest. Individual placings were Bruner, first; Pisarcik, second; and Barnhart, fifth. Lily Palfrey won first...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Knights renew Mothers' Day tradition

Members of Knights of Columbus Council No.1481, Indiana, provided carnations for hundreds of mothers living in personal care and nursing homes in the Indiana area in their honor for Mothers Day. The annual distribution was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Among the moms were, seated from left, Barbara...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Quota of Indiana to host virtual Running for the Gold 5K

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Quota of Indiana, PA, Inc. is back on the trail (or treadmill!) with a virtual 5K fundraising event. Out of concern for health and safety due to the coronavirus outbreak, the fifth Running for the Gold 5K run-walk will be held virtually in mid-June.