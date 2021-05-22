Tournament dedicated to IRMC women's center

Went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. Work, Clubs & Organizations: John joined the Navy in 1943 after hearing a fellow recruit say “Why walk when you can ride”. He proudly served 4 years in active duty during WW II. John retired from Tunnelton Mining in 1985 where he worked as a pumper, a mechanic and a shuttle car driver. John loved gardening tomatoes and cucumbers on “Gardner Alley”, spending hours turning leaves into his soil to produce a hearty crop. His most favorite place was “Porchville”, where he enjoyed the breeze of the day and the love of a little Chihuahua girl named Peanut that loved him dearly and protected him fiercely to his utter joy!