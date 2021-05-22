newsbreak-logo
Boston College Baseball: Eagles Drop Series to Virginia

By BC Communications
ngscsports.com
Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, Mass. – The Boston College baseball team lost to Virginia, 9-2, at the Harrington Athletics Village on Friday afternoon. The Eagles fell to 20-28 overall and 9-23 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers moved to 27-21 and 18-17. UVA took advantage of four walks to grab a 1-0 lead in the first and led 6-1 through four as junior right-hander Mason Pelio (San Diego, Calif.) gave up six runs on three hits and seven walks in 3.1 innings.

