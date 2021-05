Freshman Reagan Bowden scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th to give Shawsheen Tech a 9-8 victory over Lowell Catholic in softball action on Thursday. The back-and-forth game ended in dramatic fashion. Bowden singled to lead off the 7th. Paityn Rose’s infield single made it 2 on with no outs. The next pitch got away from the catcher, putting runners on 2nd and 3rd. A wild pitch then plated Bowden to win the game.