Maryland residents are being incentivised to get a Covid-19 vaccine with the offer of a $40,000 cash prize.Tge governor Larry Hogan announced the partnership with the state lottery at a Thursday press conference and said the promotion highlighted the “importance” of everyone getting an inoculation.Starting on 25 May, one newly vaccinated citizen will be randomly chosen by the Maryland lottery each day and receive a cash reward of $40,000.The draw will continue daily until 4 July, with the total amount of prizes given out to Marylanders hitting $2m.Officials are hoping the promotion pushes them closer to their target of getting...